An Athens man, who is a registered sex offender, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.
Randell Scott Eads, 33, was also sentenced to 10 years for four charges of possession of child pornography, which will run concurrent with a sentence of 10 years for failure to register as a sex offender.
According to the Henderson County District Attorney's Office, Eads will be ineligible for release until 2060.
"One of my first priorities when taking office in January of this year was to work hard to ensure justice for all victims, especially our most vulnerable child victims," said Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer. "This sentence ensures that the public is protected from this heinous predator and requires the defendant to serve every day of a 40-year sentence with no possibility of parole."
Eads' charges and conviction stem from an Athens Police Department investigation beginning in 2018 when the victim said Eads sexually assaulted her numerous times.
Eads was indicted on April 20 last year for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child. When the detective obtained a search warrant for Eads' phone, he found numerous images of child pornography, and Eads was later indicted for possession of child porn.
The victim’s mother read a victim impact statement that the child wrote after sentencing.
"We worked very closely with the victim and the victim’s mother to ensure that the child's voice would be heard and that their wishes would be honored," Palmer said.
Palmer said the victim received a lifetime protective order against Eads.
“We are so proud of the hard work of everyone involved in this case,” Palmer said. "We will continue our fight to make sure that victims of sexual abuse receive justice."