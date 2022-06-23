A suspect has been arrested after he pointed a gun at police and prompted a manhunt Thursday in Henderson County.
Raymond Loden is in custody after running from law enforcement earlier in the day. Henderson County Sheriff's Officers were at a residence on West College Street in Athens recovering a stolen vehicle when Loden confronted them, according to the sheriff's office.
Loden pointed a rifle at investigators, so an investigator fired a shot at him and he fled the scene on foot.
Deputies and officers from multiple agencies were in the area trying to locate him until he was in police custody later in the afternoon.
According to the Athens Police Department, the incident "erroneously began a rumor that there was an active shooter in the city."
Athens Police Chief John Densmore said there was no active shooter situation.
It prompted an emergency lockdown at the Trinity Valley Community College campus in Athens. The college said everything was all clear about two hours later.