The Athens Police Department arrested a Louisiana woman and an Athens man this week in connection with a shooting death in Shreveport.
Athens police detectives along with members of the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the United States Marshals Service tracked down a suspect, Shonda Walker, 35, of Shreveport, Louisiana, to a motel in the 600 block of West Corsicana Street in Athens.
Police said Walker was wanted in regards to a shooting death of a man in Shreveport that occurred on Tuesday. She was arrested on a murder charge issued by the Shreveport Police Department.
Another person in the motel room, identified as Ricky Rios, 43, of Athens, was also arrested for local traffic warrants. Detectives from Shreveport later investigated and charged Rios with murder.
Rios and Walker are both in the Henderson County Jail and waiting for extradition back to Shreveport, police said.