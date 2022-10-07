A Smith County jury on Thursday sentenced an Athens man to 60 years in prison for evading with a vehicle, the Smith County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Friday afternoon.
The prosecution presented evidence that a Texas Parks and Wildlife Officer saw Philip Young, 43, at a gas station on FM 14 around 10 p.m. March 6, 2021. Young appeared to be intoxicated, and when officers approached his vehicle, Young sped off, the DA stated.
Young led officers on a high-speed chase down FM 16 for about 20 miles. During the evasion, Young ran a red light at the intersection of FM 16 and Highway 69 with other cars present and "subsequently caused a vehicle in front of him to run off the road," according to the DA.
The chase ended as Young crashed his vehicle. The jury found that Young used his vehicle as a deadly weapon as he evaded police.
During the sentencing phase, the jury heard that Young had nine prior convictions, including a prior felony evading and two prior felony DWIs. At the time of the offense, Young was on bond for a pending felony DWI and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge in Henderson County.