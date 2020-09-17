An Athens man, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested on Thursday in Henderson County on a possession of child pornography charge.
Jeremy Bermea, 39, was charged and booked into the Henderson County Jail after investigators executed a search warrant of his residence.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a tip alleging child pornography in the county. Through further investigation, the investigator learned Bermea possibly had child pornography at this residence on Farm-to-Market Road 317 outside of Athens.
Judge Scott McKee of the 392nd District issued the search warrant of the residence, according to the sheriff's office. On Thursday morning, investigators gathered evidence at the home, but Bermea was not at the residence.
He was then located in Athens and arrested. Bermea admitted to child pornography being on devices belonging to him, the sheriff's office said.