A federal grand jury in Tyler handed down an indictment for an Athens man accused of setting to fire to water company pump stations, which caused over $200,000 in damage.
Court documents state Brandon Blake Neeley, 19, was arrested on Oct. 5 last year when he allegedly tried to leave the scene of a fire at the Dogwood Estates Water Company Pump No. 2 building. On Oct. 1 last year, the building that housed Dogwood Estates Pump No. 4 was also set ablaze.
The water company serves over 400 Athens-area homes. With Pump No. 2 and Pump No. 4 destroyed, Dogwood had to use a backup pump not designed to completely handle customer demands. Customers have been asked to limit their water usage until the burned pumps can be repaired or replaced, according to court documents.
“The destruction of the Dogwood Estates Pumps threatened water access for numerous Athens residents who rely on the pumping station to go about their daily lives,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Protection of our nation’s critical infrastructure from criminals, vandals, and saboteurs is a top priority for federal, state, and local law enforcement, and these charges demonstrate that.”
Neeley is charged with arson of property used in interstate commerce. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison. A sentence would be determined after a judge considers the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Locker is serving as the prosecutor.
An indictment is not an indication of innocence or guilt.