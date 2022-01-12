Officials have arrest warrants for four people on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity connected to at least 30 car burglaries and a stolen vehicle in Smith County.
Arrest warrant affidavits have been issued for Isaiah Lasaul Harris, 24; Keaire Dantrell Porter, 32; Jaylon Demond Sanders, 20; Samaki Nassier Walker, 24. According to information released Wednesday by Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Christian, “arrests are expected shortly.”
The sheriff’s office early Jan. 6 received multiple calls from residents in Whitehouse and later Southeast Smith County about multiple suspects burglarizing vehicles, according to Christian. Deputies responded to County Road 122 and Holcomb Circle and found a suspicious vehicle north of the neighborhood where many burglaries had been reported.
Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, and four people got out and fled on foot in different directions. Officers were unable to apprehend them at the time.
Upon returning to the vehicle, deputies saw firearms inside.
Investigators found 13 vehicles had been burglarized and one vehicle stolen, Christian said in a statement. Officers met with White Oak police and found 19 additional vehicles had been burglarized in the city. Multiple items had been stolen from the vehicles, including firearms.
Later that day, the stolen vehicle was recovered near Loop 49 and Texas 64 West.
During the investigation, officials obtained a search warrant for the suspect vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed an additional firearm that had been stolen in a burglary near Lindale, according to the statement. Investigators also found a fingerprint, leading investigators to two suspects in Paris.
While working with Paris police, Lamar County sheriff’s officials and the Texas Department of Public Safety, Smith County investigators identified two additional suspects.
According to Christian, the four suspects will be facing $450,000 bonds once arrested.