The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday a person was arrested regarding a hit-and-run wreck that killed a man last Friday morning three miles north of Gilmer.
This person has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, DPS Sgt. Jean Dark said.
The driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup was driving north on US Highway 271 North in the inside lane when the driver made an unsafe lane change. The pickup struck a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria, making the Ford cross into the southbound lanes of traffic, according to DPS.
The Ford was then struck by a 2019 Kenworth truck-tractor and trailer. Frederick Fountain, 38, of Irving, who was driving the Ford, was taken to a Tyler hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Dodge pickup left the scene after the wreck, DPS said.
"We truly appreciate the support from the community as we continue to work toward the safety and protection of the citizens of Texas," Dark said.