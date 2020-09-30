The Arp Police Department is searching for a man in connection with an investigation that led to the removal of dozens of illegal narcotics and firearms off the city's streets.
After a three-week investigation and three warrants, police removed over 30 grams of methamphetamines, over two ounces of marijuana, unprescribed pills, drug paraphernalia and 12 firearms off the streets.
Because of this removal, Darrell Dean Stevens is wanted for delivery of a penalty group one controlled substance between four and 200 grams and unlawful possession of firearms. Those who see Stevens should contact the Arp police at 903-859-6042 or through the department's Facebook page.
Arp police thanked Troup Police Department, Arp ISD Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff's Office for their assistance with the search warrants. The investigation is ongoing and could result in further arrests or warrants, police said.