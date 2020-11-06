An Arlington man accused of shooting his boyfriend to death near the Tyler State Park in July has been indicted for murder.
Robert Price, 51, was indicted during a Smith County grand jury session on Oct. 8 for the death of Nathaniel Charles Snell, 32, of Arlington, on July 20 at the Exxon Food Mart convenience store in the 14900 block of Farm-to-Market Road 14.
Price was arrested on July 23 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, security cam footage shows a vehicle in the parking lot of the store in the early morning of July 20 when a gunshot is heard. A man matching Snell's description jumps out of the vehicle passenger side and runs into the store. The vehicle then leaves the parking lot.
Items from Snell's pockets later led to the Smith County Sheriff's Office to an Arlington neighborhood. Officers searched an Arlington residence, where they found a vehicle similar to the one seen in the Exxon parking lot. A roommate of both Price and Snell agreed to give the police a statement, the affidavit stated.
The roommate said Snell and Price were arguing in the early morning of July 20, and the decision was made for Snell to stop living in the home. The roommate said he saw Price sleeping alone on July 21 in the Arlington house, the affidavit read.
The document stated Price was seen crying and took Snell's belongings to a Goodwill drop box.