An Arlington man has been indicted by a Smith County grand jury in connection with allegedly injuring two police officers while resisting arrest at a Tyler hotel in June.
Carlos Alfredo Prieto, 25, was indicted on two counts of assault of a peace officer or judge on Aug. 20 in the 241st District Court.
Tyler Police Department public information officer Andy Erbaugh said someone at the Oyo Hotel, located at 2828 W NW Loop 323 in Tyler, called at 2:45 a.m. June 20 about an intoxicated person, later identified as Prieto, who wouldn’t leave the property.
Prieto resisted arrest, and he and the officers fell into a window. One officer had to receive stitches over his eye, while the other had an abrasion on his arm, Erbaugh said.
Erbaugh said he did not know if Prieto was injured.
He originally was booked on June 20 into the Smith County Jail on two counts of assault of a public servant, public intoxication, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Prieto was released from jail the next day. He was later arrested on Aug. 6 for the assault of an officer charges and released the next day on bonds totaling $20,000.