An Arlington man was sentenced to 10 years' probation on Wednesday for injuring two police officers while resisting arrest at a Tyler hotel last summer.
Carlos Alfredo Prieto, 25, entered a guilty plea to two counts of assault of a peace officer or judge in the 241st District Court, according to online records.
Tyler Police Department public information officer Andy Erbaugh said someone at the Oyo Hotel, located at 2828 W NW Loop 323 in Tyler, reported an intoxicated person, later identified as Prieto, who wouldn’t leave the property in the early morning hours of June 20 last year.
Prieto resisted arrest, and he and the officers fell into a window. One officer had to receive stitches over his eye, while the other had an abrasion on his arm, Erbaugh said.
He originally was booked on June 20 into the Smith County Jail on two counts of assault of a public servant, public intoxication, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.