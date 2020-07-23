The Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Arlington man for murder Thursday in connection with an early Monday morning fatal shooting near Tyler State Park.
Robert Price, 51, was arrested for the offense after a joint homicide investigation between the sheriff’s office, Texas Rangers and the Arlington Police Department.
The shooting on Monday resulted in the death of Nathaniel Charles Snell, 32, of Arlington. According to the sheriff’s office, Snell came into the Exxon Food Mart convenience store in the 14900 block of Farm-to-Market Road 14 in northern Smith County with at least two gunshot wounds. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, Snell died due to his injuries.
Gas station security footage identified a GMC Terrain SUV as the alleged shooter’s vehicle.
A lead on Wednesday led Smith County investigators and Texas Rangers to a residence in the 2000 block of Pennington Drive in Arlington. When they arrived, officers located a GMC Terrain SUV similar to the vehicle seen in the gas station’s surveillance video.
After obtaining a warrant, Smith County investigators, Texas Rangers and officers with the Arlington Police Department searched the residence and identified Price as the suspect. Price was later arrested at about 1 a.m. Thursday for murder, and transferred to the Smith County Jail with a $500,000 bond.
The GMC Terrain was impounded by the Smith County investigators and taken back to Tyler for forensic testing.
The sheriff’s office said the assistance of Arlington Police Chief Jaime Ayala and the various divisions of the police department was appreciated.
“Their assistance was invaluable to the successful identification and apprehension of this homicide suspect,” the sheriff’s office statement said.