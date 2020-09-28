A Tyler man remains in the Smith County Jail on an aggravated robbery charge for holding a man and his family at gunpoint over a dispute for money, according to police documents.
Ricardo Vega, 28, was booked into the jail on the charge Sept. 18 and remains there as of Monday on a $250,000 bond.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Vega came to a man’s house on County Road 37 in Tyler on Sept. 7 for money that the man owed Vega. The man said he does owe Vega $3,200. Vega also requested drugs, but the man said he does not sell drugs.
The homeowner told the Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies he brought his family into the house and locked the door. Vega then left in his vehicle, but returned afterward with three other people in his truck. One person had a rifle and two others had handguns, the affidavit read.
Vega and the others began taking a Sony audio system (valued $760), an iPhone X Plus (valued at $1,600) and a pressure washer (valued at $1,200) from the man’s garage and placing the items into Vega’s truck, according to the affidavit. Vega and the others banged on the doors and windows and before leaving the person with the rifle shot rounds in the air, police said.
While deputies were at the man’s home later, Vega called the man saying he wanted his money and then threatened to kill him and his family in a text message, the document read.
On Sept. 8, the homeowner told the sheriff’s office he saw Vega’s truck driving by his family’s residence a couple of times. A family member of the homeowner reported being harassed by people associated with Vega and she blocked them but they continued to create Facebook pages and share financial information. The family member also said Vega called the homeowner saying “his time is soon.”
The family member received a message from Vega on Sept. 11 saying he was sorry for going overboard and wanted her to drop the charges against him or he would tell law enforcement they were selling drugs. The homeowner told police he was receiving calls from Vega to drop the charges or he will harm the family, the affidavit stated.
The homeowner said his children, grandchildren and several of his workers were in his residence when Vega made the threat. The man said his 6-year-old granddaughter hid in the closet, according to the document.
Using videos from the homeowner, deputies identified the vehicle that drove away from the residence as similar to the one registered to Vega, the affidavit said.