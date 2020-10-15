A Tyler man remains in the Smith County Jail on a charge in connection with striking a 7-year-old and grabbing him by the neck to throw him into another room, according to police documents.
Jonathan Wade Fargey, 29, was charged with injury to a child with intention to cause bodily injury on Monday. He remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.
In an arrest affidavit, a Tyler Police Department officer said he was dispatched Sunday to an emergency room clinic for a report of a 7-year-old boy being assaulted by a man inside their residence.
Fargey's girlfriend told the officer she got a phone call from Fargey saying, "I'm freaking out, I think I just broke (the child's) nose." He then told her he just "snapped" and he "just beat the (expletive) out of him," according to the affidavit.
He said he picked the child up by his throat and "hucked him into our bedroom."
The girlfriend said she ended the call with Fargey, drove directly from work to the home to pick up the boy and other children, went to her father's house in Whitehouse, and then called 911 and drove to the emergency room, the affidavit read.
The officer noticed numerous injuries on the child, including what appeared to be contusions and/or lacerations near the eyes, face, throat, neck and right elbow of the boy.
The ER doctor said the child's injuries were consistent with a person being choked and strangled. The injuries, the ER doctor said, were also consistent with the girlfriend's statement of the child being picked up and held by the throat.
While the child was at the ER, other officers went to Fargey's residence and detained him. Fargey admitted to pulling the child into another room in the apartment and slapping him twice. He also said the force was not used for discipline, but out of anger. He called it too powerful. Fargey estimated the amount of force used was about 50% of his strength and acknowledged that it was inappropriate and an overreaction.
"It is common for suspects to minimize their actions in criminal episodes," the officer wrote in the affidavit.