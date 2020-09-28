Three people were arrested earlier this month for accusations of beating a man with a metal bat and stealing money, jewelry and narcotics at his residence in the Bullard area.
Christopher Scott Strickland, 29, of Palestine, remains in the Smith County Jail with on two counts of aggravated robbery for an arrest on Sept. 10.
Jason Elick Baxter, 44, of Malakoff, and Earlina Sebring Watson, 34, of Malakoff, were also charged with two counts of robbery; however, the jail records show the Smith County District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute them.
Watson was released to another agency for a controlled substance possession charge out of Cherokee County. Baxter remains in the Smith County Jail on an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon with a $100,000 bond.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visited a man in the hospital, who was severely beaten and could not open his eyes due to the swelling, on Sept. 10.
The man told investigators Strickland and other individuals hit him with bats and sticks when he opened the door that morning. He was only able to see Strickland because Strickland was not wearing a mask, the affidavit read.
The man told police the assault was possibly in retaliation for the incomplete sale of a car, according to the affidavit. The man said Strickland and the other individuals took money from him and a woman.
The investigator said in the affidavit that he observed blood in the laundry room near the back door, throughout the kitchen and into the bedroom of the residence where the assault occurred.
The detective spoke with the woman who said she saw Strickland and two people with masks assaulting the victim after the man answered the door at 4 a.m. She heard him say, “Please don’t hit me again Chris,” the affidavit stated.
The woman also said Strickland had a .45-caliber pistol and Strickland told her if she called the cops he would kill her while pressing the gun against her head, the affidavit read.
She said Strickland and the others took money from herself and the man, narcotics and possibly some jewelry. She added that they destroyed her phone before leaving. She was sure one of the people was Strickland and described his residence to police, according to the document.
While going to the residence, the investigator saw a person matching Strickland’s description at a convenience store along with two people wearing masks. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office sent a marked unit to the store and a woman, later identified as Watson, confirmed Strickland was in the store.
A Cherokee County deputy then made contact with Strickland, who had a warrant for his arrest out of another county, and Baxter.
When police began speaking with Strickland, he started fighting and evading arrest. After wrestling with Strickland, police noticed a black pistol and threw it under a vehicle and then placed hand restraints on Strickland, the affidavit said.
Officers observed a black pistol, metal bat and crowbar in the bed of the truck that Strickland, Baxter and Watson got out of before going into the store earlier, the affidavit read. The arrest was 3.2 miles from where the robbery occurred and they were at the store within an hour of when the incident was reported.
When interviewed by police, Strickland denied going to the victim’s house that morning and when questioned about his location he asked for a lawyer. He said he knew Watson and Baxter for over a year, the affidavit explained.
Watson told police she only met Strickland that morning when they went to a residence to look at a tree. She also asked for a lawyer. Baxter said he knew Strickland for several weeks and left his residence before daylight to meet a friend in Tyler, but he would not say who he was coming to see or why, the affidavit said.
Based on all three giving separate stories, being together near the time and location of the crime, the officers charged each with two counts of aggravated robbery.
In addition to the robbery charges, Strickland is the Smith County Jail for failure to identify a fugitive from justice in Houston County, assault of a family or household member with previous conviction in Anderson County and theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in Cherokee County. Overall, his bonds total $901,500.