AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday sent a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan urging the need for legislative action during the 88th Legislative Session to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest and apprehension.
Last month, Abbott directed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (BPP) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to investigate any lapses in the release and parole supervision of Nestor Hernandez and Zeric Jackson and submit a report to the Office of the Governor.
In recent months, these two prisoners who were released on parole went on to commit murders while wearing ankle monitors as a condition of their parole, according to Abbott.
"In neither case were ankle monitors an effective deterrent to the heinous crimes they committed. Although nothing can be done to bring back these victims, Texas must protect Texas residents from similar acts," Abbott said.
Now that Abbott has received the report, he said it's clear legislative action is needed.
"It is clear that the ankle monitors, a condition of their parole, were not effective in deterring or otherwise preventing these individuals from going on to commit violent crimes, resulting in three innocent lives being lost," reads the letter. "Based on the report, it is clear that legislative action is needed. Currently, there are no criminal consequences for a parolee cutting off an ankle monitor. Texas cannot allow violent criminals who jeopardize public safety back into our communities. I look forward to working with you to accomplish these changes and other legislative initiatives that will keep our fellow citizens safe."
Abbott included BPP and TDCJ's joint report in the letter to Patrick and Phelan.