Editor's Note: This story will be updated.
A 91-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record has been sentenced to life in prison for burning down a vacant house near downtown Tyler in November 2020.
Kermit Francis Gabel, of Tyler, was found guilty of arson Tuesday afternoon in connection with a late-night fire on Nov. 6, 2020 that destroyed a vacant house at 205 S. Beckham Ave.
Jurors began hearing testimony Wednesday morning for the punishment phase in the 114th District Court.
