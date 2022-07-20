Kermit Francis Gabel.jpg

Kermit Francis Gabel

Editor's Note: This story will be updated.

A 91-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record has been sentenced to life in prison for burning down a vacant house near downtown Tyler in November 2020.

Kermit Francis Gabel, of Tyler, was found guilty of arson Tuesday afternoon in connection with a late-night fire on Nov. 6, 2020 that destroyed a vacant house at 205 S. Beckham Ave.

Jurors began hearing testimony Wednesday morning for the punishment phase in the 114th District Court.

Read more from our news partners at CBS19.

 
 

