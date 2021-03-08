A 89-year-old Tyler man accused of burning vacant house down in last November was recently indicted for arson.
A Smith County grand jury handed down an indictment for Kermit Francis Gabel on Feb. 4 in the 114th District Court in connection with late-night fire on Nov. 6 last year at a vacant structure at 205 S. Beckham Ave.
He was arrested one week later on Nov. 13 and he remains in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
The fire department was dispatched to the Beckham Ave. incident just after 11 p.m. Nov. 6 with the structure fully involved in flames upon arrival. Firefighters cleared the scene at 2:18 a.m. Three engines, one ladder truck, a battalion chief and two investigators all responded to the fire.
No one was reported to be injured as a result of the fire.
In 2019, Gabel was convicted on property theft between $100 and $750. He was sentenced to 20 days in the county jail.
Prior to the fire at the Beckham Avenue structure, firefighters responded to a fire at another vacant house in Tyler as well as an explosion and fire at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys.