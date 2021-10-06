A multi-agency operation this week led to the arrest of seven men on charges of solicitation of prostitution in Smith County.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said the operation involved the DPS Criminal Investigation Unit, the Lindale Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Booked into the Smith County Jail late Tuesday or early Wednesday on charges of soliciting prostitution were: Rodney Edward Barbee II, 47, of Tyler; Richard Leon Bishop II, 45, of Larue; Kenneth Cossey Brantley, 53, of Tyler; Thomas Scott Griffith, 56, of Murchison; Larry Lacey, 54, of Whitehouse; Jeramy Stallings, 31, of Decatur; and Victor Manuel Urieta-Luna, 52, of Tyler.
Griffith and Stallings were also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. All seven got out of jail on bonds that were $1,000 for each charge, according to jail records.
Dark said more information regarding the arrests will be released soon.