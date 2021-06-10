A national documentary TV show will detail the investigation into the 2017 death of Cayley Mandadi, a Trinity University cheerleader. Investigators allege her ex-boyfriend Mark Howerton, of Tyler, raped and murdered her.
On Saturday, "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant will speak with family and friends of Mandadi and attorneys involved in the case. The episode is set to premiere on CBS at 9 p.m. central time.
Local viewers can watch the show at CBS 19, the Tyler Morning Telegraph's news partner.
For a sneak peek of the episode, click here or copy this link: cbsnews.com/video/sneak-peek-the-final-hours-of-cayley-mandadi/#x.
According to one of CBS 19's sister news stations KENS 5, Mandadi and Howerton went in 2017 to the Mala Luna music festival, where a friend testified they all took MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy).
Howerton told police he and Mandadi stopped on the way home to have sex in a gas station parking lot, and said he choked her but didn't try to kill her. Investigators said that she had injuries consistent with a brutal sexual assault, and the cause of death was reported as blunt force trauma, according to the KENS 5 out of San Antonio.
In 2019, the judge declared a mistrial in connection with murder and sexual assault charges against Howerton.
Howerton, now 25, graduated from Grace Community School in Tyler.
The Whitehouse Police Department arrested him for possession of a controlled substance and delivery of marijuana in 2015, according to Smith County judicial records.
Most recently, he was arrested for public intoxication on May 2 this year and released the same day, according to online records.