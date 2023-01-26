Four Smith County men accused of seeking sex online with a minor arrested following an undercover law enforcement operation, police documents show.
Matthew Blake Organ, 44, of Whitehouse, James Amos, 54, of Flint, Delano Roosevelt Phelps, 89, of Tyler, Jose Ernesto Hernandez, 37, of Tyler, were all charged with solicitation of prostitution of a person under 18. All four were arrested earlier this week.
According to the arrest affidavits, sergeants with the Texas Attorney General's Office went undercover posing as a teen on a website commonly used for exchanging sex for money.
