The Jacksonville Police Department announced the arrests of four people Friday in connection with the disappearance of a missing teen.
Tyress Gipson, 18, was reported missing to the police department on Aug. 23. They entered him into the national database and launched an investigation into his disappearance. He currently remains missing as of Friday afternoon.
The Jacksonville police obtained four warrants for aggravated kidnapping on Aug. 27.
Derrick D. Hicks, 22, Breonna M. Jimenez, 18, and Cameron D. Shead, 28, all of Palestine, along with an unnamed 16-year-old were charged and each issued a $750,000 bond, police said.
The Jacksonville police received assistance from the Palestine Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Texas Rangers.
Anyone with information regarding Gipson's disappearance should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 903.586.2549.