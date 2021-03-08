Four men accused in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Tyler man last summer have all been indicted on murder charges.
Police documents allege Kobe Warthsaw, Robert Blake Robertson, Kevondus Demonte Brantley and Trey Barreau tried to rob a residence in the 600 block of West Vance Street on July 9.
Draveon Tykeith McCullough was found dead with a single gunshot wound in his chest at the house around midnight.
A Smith County grand jury indicted the four men on Feb. 4 in the 241st District Court, according to online judicial records.
Warthsaw, Robertson, Brantley and Barreau all remain in the Smith County Jail since their arrests late last year. Robertson, Brantley and Barreau's bonds each total $500,000.
Warthsaw has bonds totaling $827,500 for the murder charge along with assault of a public servant, evading arrest and burglary of a building.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the resident of the Vance Street home told police he heard a knock on the door, and when he opened the door he saw men wearing masks. He said one of them sprayed him with pepper spray while another had a gun and the men “barged in” the house.
The resident said he and one of the men “tussled” for the gun. He then got the gun and shot one of the men. After the shots, the men ran outside and away from the house. He went back into the home and emptied the weapon. He told police that there were at least four people involved and the incident happened really fast, the affidavit stated.
He then went next door to get his grandmother to call the police. He denied knowing the men who tried to rob him, the affidavit read. He believed the man he shot was the one who had the gun.
During an interview with police, Barreau said Warthsaw talked about “licks” on the night of McCullough’s death. He said a “lick” meant to take something, the document stated. The police detective noted in the affidavit that “lick” is commonly used as a way to say robbery. Barreau later claimed that Warthsaw was behind the whole incident, and Barreau thought it was a bad idea.
Also on Feb. 4, Warthsaw was indicted on a burglary charge.
Warthsaw was found Dec. 21 in the 200 block of North Spring Ave by officers from the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, according to the Tyler Police Department.
Police said he ran from the officers and hid in the area. Warthsaw was found in a backyard on North Pabst Ave. He ran again from officers, but was detained in the 1200 block of North Spring Ave.
He was arrested on-sight for evading arrest.