Four inmates in the Smith County Central Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus Monday after showing symptoms last week.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Monday several inmates in the tower section of the Smith County Central Jail showed COVID-19 symptoms last Thursday.Medical staff was notified and all symptomatic inmates were evaluated, and those inmates without symptoms in the same housing unit were quarantined.
After the testing, four of the inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first time inmates from the central jail have contracted COVID-19, Smith County Sheriff's Office public information officer Sgt. Larry Christian said.
One employee from the Central Jail tested positive for COVID-19 in early May, but has since recovered and returned to work, Christian said.
As of Monday, a total of seven inmates, including the four reported on Monday, between both the central jail and the Smith County North Jail (Low Risk Facility) have an active case of COVID-19, Christian said. He said 50 inmates are quarantined but they do not have an active cases of the virus.
Fourteen jailers between both facilities have COVID-19, while 11 are quarantined and waiting on pending test results, Christian said.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
All inmates with COVID-19 are housed in a portion of the Smith County North Jail.
Precautions
The sheriff's office also announced that the jail staff is continuing efforts to contain COVID-19 with help from the Northeast Texas Public Health District and the TCJS.
These precautions include the quarantining of exposed inmates and confirmed positive inmates. Staff is receiving extra cleaning supplies to help disinfect and sanitize both the central and north jails. The sheriff's office has contracted a bio-hazard remediation service to assist with additional sanitation measures.
Every inmate and jailer in the quarantined housing unit have been given N-95 masks. Clothing and linens are being exchanged at a quick pace. Additional antibacterial soap and hand sanitizer have also been ordered. No inmates have been removed from the jail due to medical complications from COVID-19.
"If you have a loved one currently incarcerated at the Smith County Jail and have made contact with jail staff in reference to their condition, please understand jail staff is not able to release any information regarding their medical condition, the sheriff's office said. "Please contact your loved ones via our telephone system."