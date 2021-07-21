Three Jacksonville men have been charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of four people in Cherokee County on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Brent Dickson said during a news conference Jesse Pawlowski, 20, Billy Phillips, 37, and Dylan Welch, 21, are all in the Cherokee County Jail for allegedly killing two men and two women on Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1600 block of Highway 110 North after 8 a.m. north of New Summerfield.
Dickson also identified the four victims as John Clinton, 18, Jeff Gerla, 47, Ami Hickey, 39, and Amanda Bain, 39.
Clinton's body was deceased at a driveway at the property, while the other three were found at a residence in the back of the land.
Dickson said the shooting was a result of a robbery that the three suspects intended to commit on Tuesday. He added the sheriff's office believes the suspects met with Clinton before shooting him and then going into the home.
"I believe the robbery was planned and the murder was spontaneous. Our citizens are definitely safe now that these individuals are off the streets," Dickson said. "We’re going to do everything we can to keep them safe."
The sheriff called the quadruple homicide a "senseless killing."
Dickson confirmed that Hickey and Clinton were mother and son. Guerla and Clinton were in a dating relationship and Hickey and Bain were also dating.
On Tuesday afternoon, investigators were searching for a vehicle, a 2017 red Dodge Challenger, stolen from the property.
Dickson said Wednesday that a tip from the public led investigators to 209 Devereaux Street in Jacksonville to find three people at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Two of the people left in a vehicle and were taken into custody on unrelated charges during a traffic stop.
The U.S. Marshal's Office and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office special investigations unit went to 209 Devereaux and arrested a third person at that residence, Dickson said.
Interviews with Pawlowski, Phillips and Welch led to search warrants for 1016 West Rusk Street in Jacksonville.
"At that location, the vehicle that was stolen from the crime scene was located along with a handgun we believe that was used to commit the homicide," Dickson said.
The sheriff's office then received a search warrant for a residence at the Castle on the Lake RV Park. At that location, more property from the crime scene was found.
Dickson said the 209 Devereaux address belonged to Pawlowski's family, while Phillps lived at Castle on the Lake RV Park.