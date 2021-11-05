Three Jacksonville men accused of killing four people in Cherokee County while trying to steal a handgun in July have been indicted on capital murder charges.
Jesse James John Pawlowski, 20; Billy Phillips, 37; and Dylan Gage Welch, 21, are accused of killing two men and two women early on July 20 at a property north of New Summerfield.
John Clinton, 18; Jeff Gerla, 47; Ami Hickey, 39, and Amanda Bain, 39, were found dead on the property after investigators came to the scene.
According to indictments filed Oct. 6, a grand jury found Welch, Pawlowski and Phillips caused the four deaths "by shooting the individuals with a firearm, and all murders were committed during the same criminal transaction."
The "transaction" was an accusation of committing or attempting to commit an aggravated robbery and/or burglary of the home. The indictments have bonds for the three set at $1 million apiece.
People found guilty of capital murder in Texas could face the death penalty.
An arrest affidavit states Pawlowski was involved in a “polyamorous” relationship with Clinton and Gerla.
Hickey and Bain were dating each other, and Hickey was the mother of Clinton, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton’s body was found in the driveway, while the three other victims were found dead inside a home at the back of the property.
In an interview with detectives, Pawlowski said he met Clinton and Gerla, who police confirmed were in a dating relationship, on a dating app and entered a sexual relationship with them.
While visiting Gerla’s residence multiple times, Pawlowski noticed several firearms, including a handgun that Clinton wanted to sell for $500, according to the affidavit.
Pawlowski told investigators he introduced Phillips to Clinton, and an agreement was made for Phillips to facilitate the purchase of Clinton’s handgun. However, Pawlowski said he never intended to buy the gun. Pawlowski, Phillips and Welch made a plan to steal the gun from Clinton, the affidavit stated.
Pawlowski said he went to Gerla’s home late on July 19 when Gerla, Clinton, Bain and Hickey were there. He texted Phillips to come to the residence to pick him up so they could steal the handgun.
Phillips and Welch arrived at the home, and Pawlowski and Clinton walked to the end of the driveway to meet Phillips and Welch. Phillips took the gun from Clinton and then shot Clinton “in the back of the head,” Pawlowski told police, according to the affidavit.
Pawlowski said he, Phillips and Welch then entered the residence. Phillips then shot Gerla, Bain and Hickey. The three men stole two shotguns from the residence, and Pawlowski said he removed the key fob for Gerla’s 2017 red Dodge Challenger from Clinton’s pocket, the affidavit stated.
Pawlowski said he drove the car from the residence and left it near a metal building in Jacksonville to try to sell it later.
At the time of their arrest, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said a tip from the public led investigators to a Jacksonville residence to find three people in the evening of July 20.
Two of the people left in a vehicle and were taken into custody on unrelated charges during a traffic stop. At another residence, investigators arrested a third person, Dickson said.
Interviews with Pawlowski, Phillips and Welch led to search warrants for another location, where the stolen vehicle was found and a handgun the sheriff's office believes was used to commit the homicides, he said. Further searches led to more property, including clothing and firearms, from the crime scene being found.
In the summer, the sheriff called the quadruple homicide a “senseless killing.”