Two dozen people were arrested and almost 90 birds were seized when law enforcement discovered an alleged cockfighting operation in Cherokee County.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, the department received information about a rooster fight taking place on County Road 2405.
Deputies responded to the area and detained 26 people. Upon further investigation, 24 people were arrested and two juveniles were released to guardians.
Twenty-two were arrested for being a spectator at the rooster fight; one was arrested for allowing the use of real estate for rooster fighting; and one other arrested for felony evading with a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Thirty vehicles were towed and 88 birds were seized, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.