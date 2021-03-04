Two Tyler men accused of using social media to sell drugs were arrested Wednesday morning after a year-long investigation led by the East Texas Anti-Gang Unit.
Henry Ayala Hendrix, 53, and Chaz Lynn O’Neil, 25, were arrested when law enforcement executed arrest and search warrants at three locations. Police said two pounds of methamphetamine, several ounces of marijuana, ecstasy and two firearms were seized.
Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division special agents assigned to the East Texas Anti-Gang Unit conducted a joint investigation with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Police Department.
Police said this investigation involved several suspects making narcotics sales using social media messaging applications.
Law enforcement said the suspects were believed to be in possession of firearms and affiliated with a criminal street gang.