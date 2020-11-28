Two more men suspected in the July 9 shooting death of a 21-year-old Tyler man at a Vance Street residence have been arrested.
Robert Blake Robertson, 21, of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Wednesday for murder in connection with the death of Draveon Tykeith McCullough, 21, of Tyler, Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department public information officer, said.
Robertson remains in the jail on a $500,000 bond.
Trey Barreau was also recently arrested for murder regarding McCullough's death, Erbaugh said. He still needs to be transferred to the Smith County Jail.
Kevondus Demonte Brantley, 21, of Tyler, was the first suspect arrested for the July shooting on Nov. 18, and he remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
The fourth suspect in the shooting has not been arrested yet, Erbaugh said.
McCullough was found unresponsive on July 9 at a house at 608 W. Vance Street with a single gunshot wound in his chest, and later was pronounced dead, police said.
The resident of the home told police McCollough pointed a gun at him, and McCullough was shot after a struggle between the two.
Erbaugh said following further investigation police officers identified four suspects involved in the shooting.