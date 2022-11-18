Two Tyler men accused of killing a man during a home robbery in May last year are currently set to go to trial this upcoming spring.
Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, and Zaccheus Dunn, 23, are charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, on May 13, 2021.
Scroggins and Dunn both appeared in the 7th District Court for a pre-trial hearing Friday. No plea offer was made for either men.
The state chose not to seek the death penalty for both Scroggins or Dunn. Their next hearing is set for Feb. 23, according to the court.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.