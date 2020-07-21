Two people were arrested outside of Mabank Sunday night for delivering meth that was found in their possession and another was charged with possession of meth.
Larry Dean McCullough, 39, and Wendy Rachelle Applin, 38, were sitting in a vehicle at a residence in the 100 block of Van Horn Drive around 10 p.m.
Officers came to the residence where McCullough and Applin were in the vehicle to search for a fugitive, who they later discovered no longer lived there, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said Applin was nervous and surprised when the deputies approached the vehicle. McCullough was holding the steering wheel with both hands shaking.
Deputies found an open bag with a clear, plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance. Officers then found more filled baggies and empty baggies, according to the sheriff’s office.
They were charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
Joshua Samuel Tadlock, 28, was arrested for meth possession after being found on his bicycle near the couple with a plastic baggie containing meth, the sheriff’s office said.