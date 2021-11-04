The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after an animal welfare group’s investigation showed dogs living in poor conditions, including with a lack of food and water, in their homes this past summer.
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Texas, which is based out of Dallas, filed criminal charges against Richard Lynn Stevenson and Tammy Faye Tucker.
The pair were booked Monday into the Van Zandt County Jail on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals for neglect, which is a class A misdemeanor.
Stevenson was arrested on one count of cruelty after the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it removed 12 Chihuahua-type dogs from a residence on June 14.
The SPCA said in June that Stevenson's home was “filled with feces, urine and other debris."
Health concerns included “hair loss, flea infestation, extremely long nails, and several appeared to be emaciated with their hips and spines visible,” according to the SPCA.
Stevenson, 63, was arrested on June 6 on a possession of marijuana charge, and the SPCA said he failed to set up arrangements for the care of the animals.
SPCA found the animals appeared to have been without food or water for several days.
The level of ammonia inside of the home was found to be more than 10 times higher than a level that can lead to health problems for humans, according to the organization.
Tucker, 54, was arrested on two counts of cruelty in connection with the removal of six dogs from a property on July 1. The animals were found abandoned and left living in poor conditions without access to food, water or proper air circulation in the summer heat, according to the SPCA.
Investigators also determined the dogs at Tucker's property were suffering from a parasite infestation and other health conditions.
In the incidents, the SPCA of Texas received complaints of animal cruelty and responded with investigations. Gathering evidence and talking to Tucker and Stevenson led to filing criminal charges against them, according to the animal advocacy group.
The SPCA of Texas has a team of investigators who carry peace officer commissions and have the authority to investigate, file charges and make arrests related to animal cruelty.
The group said it is able to do work with local law enforcement to complete investigations in Dallas as well as the counties of Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman and Van Zandt.