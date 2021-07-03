Two Tyler men were arrested Saturday afternoon in Galveston County in connection with the shooting death of a teen at a Tyler residence this past week.
Andres Urrutia, 19, and Lorenzo L. Martinez, 21, are charged with capital murder related to the death of Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler. McNeely was killed outside of the residence in the 3200 block of Omega Drive at 12:50 a.m. on June 30.
In Texas, those charged with capital murder could face the death penalty if found guilty.
Police determined that there was an altercation outside of the residence when McNeely was shot. He was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, where he died of his wounds.
Tyler police detectives took Urrutia and Martinez into custody Saturday afternoon in Dickinson, which is located in Galveston County. Both were booked into the Galveston County Jail and will be transported back to Tyler.
For the capital murder charge, police said Urrutia and Martinez have bonds set at $1 million each.
Urrutia was also arrested on four outstanding warrants out of Tyler that are unrelated to McNeely's death. Those charges include aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, deadly conduct and criminal mischief between $2500 and $30,000. His total bonds are at $1.9 million.
Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Crimes Task Force, including officers from the Dickinson Police Department, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Galveston Police Department SWAT, assisted in the arrests.
Police said Saturday the case remains under investigation and more arrests are possible.
Those with information about this case should contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges filed against more suspects.