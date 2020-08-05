A man and a woman were charged with arson after five homes were set on fire Wednesday in a Henderson County subdivision.
Raymond Jessee Collins Jr. was charged with five counts of arson, while Moffett was charged with three counts after five homes were set on fire in the Cherokee Shores subdivision at about 7 a.m., Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said.
Three vacant homes were destroyed and two other unoccupied homes were moderately damaged, he said.
One firefighter who responded to the scene was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported, Renberg said.
He added that the investigation into this case is ongoing.
Payne Springs Fire Rescue, Gun Barrel City Fire Department, Eustace Fire Department, Log Cabin Fire Department, North 19 Fire Rescue and Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department all assisted in the structure fire response.