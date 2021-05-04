A 19-year-old man was arrested in Lindale last week for accusations of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who he met online.
Timothy Norman, of Commerce, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of online solicitation of a child under 14 last Thursday. He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $130,000.
Lindale Police Department Lt. Det. Mike Lazarine said Lindale police received information about a criminal offense reported to have happened in city limits of Lindale. Through an investigation, officers found information showing an alleged relationship with a 12-year-old girl and Norman.
Lazarine said Norman and the girl connected through the social media, and they met each other in March.
Norman allegedly took the then 13-year-old girl to a hotel, where he is accused of sexually assaulting her, police said.
Based on that evidence, a probable cause arrest warrant was issued for Norman and he turned himself in to authorities for the charges of online solicitation and sexual assault of a child.