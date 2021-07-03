DocumentFragment_11537491.jpg

Timothy Norman

A 19-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he met online was recently indicted in Smith County.

Timothy Norman, of Commerce, has been indicted on aggravated sexual assault of a child during a May 20 grand jury session. He was arrested on April 29 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $130,000 bond.

Lindale Police Department Lt. Det. Mike Lazarine said Lindale police received information about a criminal offense reported to have happened in the city limits of Lindale. Through an investigation, officers found information showing an alleged relationship with a then-12-year-old girl and Norman.

Lazarine said Norman and the girl connected through social media, and they met each other in March.

Norman allegedly took the then 13-year-old girl to a hotel, where he is accused of sexually assaulting her, police said. Based on that evidence, a probable cause arrest warrant was issued for Norman and he turned himself into authorities for the charges of online solicitation and sexual assault of a child.

Norman was also arrested on two counts of online solicitation of a child under 14 on April 29, but he has not been indicted on those charges.

He has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Aug. 9, and a plea agreement set for Sept. 9, according to judicial records.

 
 

