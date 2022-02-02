A 14-year-old Henderson County boy was taken into custody on a murder charge in the weekend shooting death of his 8-year-old brother, officials said Wednesday.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in a statement that initial reports that the 8-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday was hit by a stray bullet from a wooded area “is not possible,” based on autopsy results and physical evidence recovered from the scene.
"Investigators have followed the physical evidence and witness statements and the 14-year-old brother is now in custody for the offense of murder," the statement said.
The sheriff’s office received a call at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday about Zayden Worley, 8, being shot in the head on County Road 2911 in the Eustace area. Upon arrival to the home, deputies saw Worley on the back porch as others attempted life-saving measures, the sheriff's office said.
Initial reports were that Worley was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck the child. Investigators quickly began searching the area and speaking with neighbors. There were three juveniles at the residence alone when the shooting happened.
Worley died at Children’s Hospital in Dallas. An autopsy was conducted by Southwestern Institute on Forensic Science in Dallas.
A search warrant for the property was issued by Henderson County 329nd District Judge Scott McKee.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted in the investigation by the Henderson County Attorney’s Office, Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas State Game Wardens, the Children’s Advocacy Center and Child Protective Services.