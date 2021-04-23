The 12-year-old half-brother of the 6-year-old who died after being found unresponsive in a Tyler motel bathtub has been charged with manslaughter.
Tyler Police detectives took the half-brother of the victim into custody Thursday for manslaughter, which is a second-degree felony. He was transported to the Juvenile Attention Center in Tyler, police said Friday.
This case will now be filed with the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.
According to the Tyler police, the 6-year-old boy was taken off of life support at Dallas Children’s Hospital on Tuesday and he did not survive. His body was sent to Southwest Forensics in Dallas for an autopsy.
Officers responded to a report of the child in a bath tub in one of the rooms at the Town House Motel, located at 2420 E. Gentry Parkway, at 5 p.m. April 15. He was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances emergency room, and taken to the Dallas Children’s Hospital that same day.
Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said when police arrived the child was out of the bathtub unresponsive, and there was a small amount of water in the tub.