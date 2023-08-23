CHEROKEE COUNTY — A joint investigation between Cherokee County Sheriff's Offices, Jacksonville Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), led to the seizure of approximately 110 kilos of liquid methamphetamine on Tuesday, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said.
The methamphetamine was located after the investigation led investigators to a storage building located on Eagle Drive approximately 500 feet from school facilities in Rusk.
Dickson said these narcotics carry a street value of approximately $500,000. The narcotic seizure comes from an investigation into a drug trafficking prganization.
Sheriff's office personnel contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Lone Star Hazmat to assist in the seizure and decontamination of these items.
Dickson said investigation is still ongoing at this time and more information will be released on a later date.