Eleven people were arrested Thursday for charges of organized crime, gambling offenses and drug possession in connection with a game room operating in Henderson County.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office used a search warrant at a game room location called Kempcade, off of Highway 274 north of Seven Points, Wednesday night.
Investigators found many attendants, workers, and patrons, along with the property owner and manager.
Through the search, deputies found methamphetamine, pills, and numerous items of evidence connected to engaging in organized criminal activity.
Deputies seized over $40,000 in cash, an SUV and a trailer, which police say were all being used to conduct the game room operation.
With an additional warrant, investigators went to the property owner’s residence in Collin County. Henderson County deputies found more evidence about the game room and seized other vehicles, a stolen firearm, and over $16,000 in cash.
Matthew Bielicki, Trudy Marler, Amanda Clark, Kenny Marler, Tracy Chadwick, Kimberly Miller, and Alynn Powell were arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity and gambling offenses. Kitti Nugent was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, gambling offenses, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Tiffany Neel, Daniel Taylor, and Lisa Porter were all arrested for outstanding arrest warrants.
Those at the game room on Wednesday issued citations for gambling and released unless they had outstanding arrest warrants, according to the sheriff's office.
"These types of establishments have opened back up across Henderson County and we will continue to investigate all of them," Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
Other arrests related to the Kempcade game room are expected, as the investigation is ongoing.