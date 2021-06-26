A woman was killed and two men were injured late Friday night after a shooting at a daiquiri restaurant on Troup Highway.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the shooting at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, 3709 Troup Highway Suite 700 in Tyler, occurred around 11:30 p.m.
Witnesses told police several people had been shot and there were multiple shooters. No one has been arrested yet, and police expect to have multiple suspects who are considered armed and dangerous, Erbaugh said.
Three victims were transported to UT Health by EMS. Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy, died from her wounds, and her family has been notified. Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, and Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama, were both shot and they're in stable condition, according to police.
Erbaugh reported multiple shooters fired several rounds, and current information suggests there was a disturbance between people with some yelling fight.
Witnesses said a disturbance occurred in the parking lot and people began shooting. Several rounds went into the restaurant and casings were found in the north side of the parking lot. Bullet casings were also found scattered in the parking lot of Don Benito’s, which is to the north of New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, police said.
People then fled into the building. Multiple rounds were found in the parking lot and into the Braum's parking lot, Erbaugh said.
Major Crimes detectives and Crime Scene investigators continued to be on the scene investigating. Anyone with information about this case should contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.