A woman was killed and two men were injured late Friday night after a shooting at a daiquiri shop on Troup Highway in Tyler. Witnesses told police there were multiple shooters.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the shooting at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, 3709 Troup Highway Suite 700 in Tyler, occurred around 11:30 p.m.
No one has been arrested yet, and police expect to have multiple suspects who are considered armed and dangerous, Erbaugh said.
Three victims were transported to UT Health by EMS. Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy, died from her wounds, and her family has been notified. Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, and Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama, were both shot and they're in stable condition, according to police.
Erbaugh reported multiple shooters fired several rounds, and current information suggests there was a disturbance between people with some yelling fight.
Witnesses said a disturbance occurred in the parking lot and people began shooting. Several rounds went into the restaurant, where window glass was broken, and casings were found in the north side of the parking lot. Bullet casings were also found scattered in the parking lot of Don Benito’s, which is to the north of New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, police said.
Erbaugh said detectives are actively searching for the shooting suspects. He noted New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris was still open at the time of the shooting.
Employee Lenora said she was behind the register and getting money from a customer when she saw people running. She then heard gunshots and noticed the window shattered.
She said she went inside the fridge with a friend. She estimated 20 shots were fired toward the restaurant.
"It was super scary. I was shaking," she said. "I was kind of worried about employees."
He did not classify the incident as a mass shooting, but the result of a disturbance or disagreement.
"It’s been a long time since we’ve had a shooting like this in a large group of people," Erbaugh said. "This is a few people putting a lot of people in danger, but we’ve dealt with it before."
Erbaugh said there's no indication of a domestic dispute and police don't know if the shooting is gang related. A crime scene drone was also used at the scene, and police will be using security video for the investigation.
Major Crimes detectives and Crime Scene investigators continued to be on the scene investigating. Anyone with information about this case should contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.