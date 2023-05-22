A person has been detained by police after a reported shooting at a Tyler apartment complex.
At approximately 1:09 p.m., Tyler Police Department responded to calls of multiple gunshots at Liberty Arms, located at 2601 North Broadway Avenue, near Griffin Elementary School.
According to CBS19, a shelter-in-place was put in place at Griffin Elementary but it has been lifted, according to Tyler ISD.
Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said multiple shell cases were found at the scene of the complex and reportedly hit cars and apartment windows.
“Anytime we have a scene like this, the first thing we do is canvas the apartments… looking for people who are injured. Then, when the detectives are out here… they have officers start canvassing apartments looking for video, the apartment manager to see if they have video of someone coming and going. What they’re doing now is gathering suspect information," Erbaugh said Monday afternoon at the scene.
The shooting location was narrowed down to the northeast section of the apartment complex. Once the crime scene was isolated to the singular area, residents were allowed to enter the complex.
"Vehicles and apartments can be repaired, and I am thankful right now that nobody has been hit," Erbaugh said.
Erbaugh said there could be multiple charges for a situation like this, from aggravated assault to criminal mischief.
Investigators with the Tyler Police Department are encouraging anyone with knowledge or information about the case to come forward and call the department at (903) 531-1000.
This is an active investigation. Investigators remained on scene Monday afternoon. No arrests had been made at that time.
More information will be added to this article as updates are made available.