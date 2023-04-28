Smith County Commissioners approved relocating fiber optic cables on the east side of the Courthouse Annex in preparation for constructing a parking garage.

"This is the connection that connects all of our facilities," Chief Information Officer Don Bell said. "These all have to be moved."

This project precedes Phase 1 of the new courthouse plans. The construction of a parking garage is expected to begin in October 2023, with a tentative completion date of August 2024.

The start date for this project is to be determined.

“Once we have the contract in place with the vendor we’ll be able to get a start date,” Bell said.

Fiber optic cables underground and airily through the parking area must be moved before construction starts. All the connections into Smith County government facilities come through the underground conduit.

This infrastructure connects the R.B. Hubbard Center, "The Hub," Animal Control, the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County and other government facilities downtown.

During the relocation, none of the day-to-day operations at these facilities will be affected.

Smith County voters approved a $179 bond measure to fund a new county courthouse in November 2022. The bond will allow $160 million to build the new courthouse, while $19 million will go toward an associated parking garage.

The bond funds will cover the project's cost once the county receives it. It will cost $43,555.

The agreement is with CSC Holding, LLC, on behalf of Cequel Communications, LLC doing business as Optimum, formerly Suddenlink Communications.

"The reason for the sense of urgency is it would take anywhere from 90 to 120 days if everything goes well," Bell said. "That pushes us right up against the September timeline, and so we need to encumber and start moving this project forward not to incur any delays on our parking garage, which furthermore delays other projects downstream which are much larger in nature."