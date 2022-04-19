Through cultural music, dance, art and food, Tyler Junior College celebrated its 30th annual International and Passport Day for community members, staff and students on Tuesday.
The free event served as an opportunity for attendees to learn about 40 different cultures and see cultural performances throughout the day.
Countries and states represented during International Day activities included Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Cameroon, China, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Holland, India, Iran, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Louisiana, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Texas, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, the United States and others.
International Day is held in conjunction with TJC’s Arts Festival, an annual celebration of the college's fine and performing arts programs during the month of April, said Lara Smith, Tyler Junior College art fest director.
The event, which had involvement from several campus departments, student organizations and faculty and staff, is a way for TJC to cater toward community members and the international population on campus, Smith said.
“We have a lot of international students as well as faculty, staff and administration who represent a lot of cultures, so it's a time of festivity and celebration of all of those cultures,” she said.
Smith said another goal of the event is to expose others to different cultures, especially in a fun way.
“I think it's incredibly important that our students are exposed and are also able to celebrate all of the different cultures that are in our world," Smith said.
During the event, attendees could also apply or renew their passports through a partnership with the U.S Postal Service which was on hand at the event.
“We’re celebrating places that are not in the United States and we do several travel study trips through TJC so it was a natural progression to invite the USPS to do something along with passports because we do trips where people are going to need those passports, it's just another way to encourage people to explore our world,” she said.
For a complete schedule of events at TJC this month, visit TJC.edu/ArtsFestival.