Members of the community are rallying in support of John Baggett, a Tylerite and employee of M. Roberts Media, after he suffered a stroke last week.
As Baggett remains in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, friends are coming together to support him with a GoFundMe page. One of his longtime friends, Sandy Junek, is among those organizing the fundraiser and says Baggett deserves support during this time.
“He’s someone that gives a lot of love and we want to make sure he’s taken care of,” Junek said.
In just six days, the GoFundMe page has raised nearly $6,500.
“It’s just an awesome thing,” said Ann Baggett, John’s mother. “It just shows the love and the caring of so many people in the community and their generosity, and we are so appreciative of all the prayers and donations.”
Baggett is a private party representative for M. Roberts Media, which owns the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Longview News-Journal, ETX View Magazine and several other local publications. Baggett works as an obituary clerk, inside sales representative and is also the friendly face who greets customers and voice who answers phone calls at the newspaper’s downtown Tyler office.
Baggett’s friends and co-workers say he’s a positive person with a quick wit and sarcasm, always able to make others laugh. He’s also quiet and kind-hearted.
“He is such a positive person,” Junek said. “He is the type of person who knows when you are ‘having a moment’ and just wants people to be happy.”
Baggett is involved in the Tyler community in various ways, including with the Film Festival, Tyler Civic Theater, and Liberty Hall — always soaking up film and theater culture as much as possible.
“He can quote from essentially any movie, from beginning to end,” Junek said.
Baggett suffered the stroke over the Fourth of July holiday and was later admitted to the ICU.
“He definitely wasn’t himself that Tuesday morning,” Junek said. “We talked on the phone and he said he was just tired … but I called him the next morning to make sure he was OK and … he said he was on the way to the hospital.”
Between Baggett’s initial check-in and the official diagnosis, he had suffered two strokes, Junek said.
According to his father Robert Baggett, John will need a lot of physical therapy and rehabilitation.
Symptoms of a stroke, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, include sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body. There is also sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech; and sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes. An individual could also have trouble walking, experience dizziness and loss of balance, or have lack of coordination.
Baggett has shown signs of improvement but still has a long way to go, according to his mother. Junek and other friends set up the GoFundMe page to help out with his medical and living expenses while he works to recover.
“John is like a little brother to us and we didn’t want him to have to worry about bills and stuff,” Junek said.
Baggett has worked for M. Roberts Media since January 2018.
”John is admired by everyone on our team at M. Roberts Media. His personality always brightens up the office,” said Justin Wilcox, publisher of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and senior vice president of M. Roberts Media. “We are sending him well wishes for a speedy recovery and looking forward to his return.”
If you wish to donate to medical and living expenses, visit Baggett’s GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-medical-funds-for-john-baggett.
“Every penny and dime is appreciated,” Junek said.