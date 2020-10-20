Tuesday’s regular meeting of Smith County Commissioners Court saw DeAnn Fox close to tears as she pleaded for constable presence near the R.B. Hubbard Center, 304 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler, in order to ensure voter safety.
Fox, a certified Election Protection volunteer, often stations herself at a tent across the street from The Hub in order to answer questions for those readying themselves to vote. Since early voting began on Oct. 13, she said, she’s seen a number of elderly folks who struggle to cross the railroad tracks and enter into the voting location in order to cast their ballots.
“I’m concerned that people are lined up across the tracks,” Fox said. “I know the past couple of days, they’re starting down and going in front of the constable’s office, but seeing them lined up on those tracks, especially when it’s really, really busy, is pretty dangerous for a lot of these people.”
When the issues first began, she made it her personal mission to help those who might need a little extra assistance.
“I would walk around going, ‘Are there any old people that want to vote?’ I’d walk them up the ramp and I’d go, ‘Old people coming!’”
As she did so, she had fun with those waiting in line, joking around and sometimes striking up conversations, she said.
“Just because you’re voting doesn’t mean you have to be so serious.”
But because she’s an outspoken Democrat, some community members who saw Fox speaking with those in line worried she might be trying to persuade voters to change their minds just before they cast their ballots.
Arguments among Fox and other community members escalated to the point that the county attorney became involved in the situation, and “the elections people eventually had to come talk to me,” DeAnn said.
While she called the notion that she was trying to influence voters “ridiculous,” she has changed tactics following those conversations.
Now, she hopes a constable can help to enforce speed limits and pedestrian right-of-way so that all voters can safely cast their ballots, even if she’s not there to usher them across the tracks.
A little later on, Fox spoke from her usual station across from The Hub, where, in between answering questions and engaging with voters, she said she hoped the anger surrounding this year’s elections would fade, and that people would understand that, through it all, she was just trying to help.
“It’s not about red or blue,” she said. “It’s about loving your fellow man.”
Also on Tuesday, the commissioners court:
• Took a moment to remember the lives lost and to acknowledge all those impacted by breast cancer in Smith County during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Many members of the court and Smith County employees also wore pink as a show of solidarity;
• Heard the tearful pleas of a county resident who asked that the county “please, please not close” a section of County Road 115;
• Unanimously approved a leasing agreement for the property located at 2625 E. Erwin St. and 135 SSE Loop 323 in Tyler. Commissioners called the property, which is planned for use as the site of the new road and bridge facility, a “godsend” that is “perfectly situated geographically” for the needs of the county. They noted the purchase price, which is lower than the total value of the property, comes with great thanks to Herb Buie, who they commended for his enduring commitment to the community;
• Approved the modernization proposals to replace two elevators in the Smith County Courthouse and Smith County Courthouse Annex in a move that was called “well overdue”;
• And awarded contracts for bids to make improvements to County Road 113 and County Road 1125, as well as County Road 2177.