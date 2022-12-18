The Smith County community honored veterans Saturday as part of National Wreaths Across America Day at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.
The wreath-laying ceremony is a yearly event, and Jack Balko, commander of Tyler Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, adding that wreaths are funded with support of Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization founded in Arlington, Virginia, and the Tyler Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.
During the ceremony, all military branches were honored with an individual wreath to show recognition for veterans who have served and those who are serving.
“The importance is to recognize our veterans and those who have given their lives and their service to our country," Balko said. "They are held in cemeteries where all of our veterans are laid, and during the process of recognizing them, we honor the current serving and those who are still alive and have served in the military. So it's just the way as a nation ... to give honor and recognition to all of our military personnel."
A new wreath addition to honor the United States Space Force was added to this year's ceremony.
“We added a wreath for the United States Space Force, which is a new branch of the government that was established under the direction of President Donald Trump," Balko said. "Each of the branches of the military were recognized as a separate branch, and with the new branch being initiated, we added that wreath for that purpose."
After the ceremony, attendees who purchased wreaths laid them on top of a veteran's grave. Balko said wreaths were sold from the Tyler Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and also given by people from across the country who designated their wreaths for the Tyler cemetery.
Balko said he is grateful for community members who attend the event, which has one goal — to honor veterans.
“We are grateful for everyone that would come out and have this day of remembrance for our veterans," he said. "That is the sole singular purpose of this program is the recognition of our military."
For information about Wreaths Across America, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org.