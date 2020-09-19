A crowd of about 50 community members gathered at the square in downtown Tyler on Saturday evening to honor the life and legacy of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday owing to complications from pancreatic cancer, during an event that organizers said was meant “just to offer community and support” for those grieving her loss.
Many of those in the crowd wore purple pancreatic cancer awareness ribbons pinned to their T-shirts, while some carried signs depicting Ginsburg’s likeness, or messages of thanks for her efforts in the Supreme Court, and listened as a line of speakers took to the microphone to share messages of encouragement and to recall their personal connections to the late Ginsburg, who they credited for her enduring courage and kindness in the face of adversity.
Rabbi Neal Katz, who spoke first, recounted the moment he heard the news, just minutes before he was set to deliver a Rosh Hashanah service, and said it “hit (him) like a ton of bricks.”
“Why is a Rabbi breaking Rosh Hashanah and being out here with you?” Katz said. “Because this is exactly what I should be doing. It’s exactly what Justice Ginsburg would have wanted.”
He told of a tradition in Judaism that says those who die very close to a Jewish holiday “have an acknowledgement of high merit to their name,” and spoke of Ginsburg’s lasting commitment to justice — straight down to the word embroidered on her collar.
“Tzedek is the Hebrew word for justice,” Katz explained. “(A) beautiful word reminding her, reminding us, of the value of what is just. A woman who defied all kinds of odds went up against sexism, went up against anti-Semitism, was a working mother and of course became a justice for the highest court in the land. She serves as a model for us in this very perilous time of politics and divisiveness as one of our better angels … (who) proves to us the value of being righteous and rooted and just.”
As he introduced Julie Gobble, the Democratic candidate for Texas House District 6, he said, “I know our feelings about Justice Ginsburg are naturally connected to politics.”
Gobble spoke of the “lonely world” of her childhood, where she lived with her parents and nine siblings, experienced poverty, and found it challenging to find women who inspired her.
“But as I got older and I left home, I stumbled upon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and I learned of her incredible story of overcoming sexual harassment in the workplace, of graduating top of her class in her law school and her still not being able to find a job after she graduated,” Gobble said. “She searched all over and no one would hire her and then once she was hired she was paid differently than the men in her office who were doing the same exact job.”
“After every single obstacle she ran through and over, she did so with courage and kindness and intentionality,” Gobble continued. “... I’ve been so inspired by her throughout my adulthood.”
She recalled one of Ginsburg’s more famous quotes where Ginsburg said, “The moment I graduated law school I had three strikes to my name.”
“I think that so many of us here can relate to the idea of being born with strikes against our name regardless of the fact we have no power over those strikes,” Gobble said. “She proved that we are able to overcome.”
She encouraged those gathered to, as they pondered Ginsburg’s life, ponder their own lives, too.
“See how you can do better. How you can treat those around you with more respect. Find common ground where often there feels like there is none. That would be my hope for all of us tonight.”
Dalila Reynoso, in a brief but passionate address, called Ginsburg a “real superhero that many of us will surely miss.”
“But that doesn’t mean that we stop fighting,” Reynoso said. “We have to continue fighting on behalf of her because there are so many voiceless individuals here in our community that need somebody to be their voice like she was.”
Tyler city councilwoman Shirley McKellar then took her turn at the mic, and shared one of her favorite quotes from Ginsburg regarding the need to “work on the things that are important to you.”
“She had things that she worked on that were important to me,” McKellar said. “Number one is the Lilly Ledbetter (Fair Pay) Act.”
She recalled memories of seeing Ginsburg while on business at the Pentagon, reflected fondly on the legacy Ginsburg forged, and encouraged the crowd to “fight every single day” to find a Supreme Court replacement “that is just like that Justice Ginsburg,” she said.
The comment garnered light applause, whoops and hollers from the crowd.
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in my opinion, would be here asking us, ‘What are we going to do next,’” Mitzi Rusk, who serves as chair for a precinct of the Smith County Democratic Party, said. “What are we gonna do next? We are not going to lay down. We are not going to give up.”
She told the crowd to “pressure people like (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell out of office” and said, “We want Louie Gohmert out!” before encouraging them to go out and vote, and to help others register, as well.
Hank Gilbert, the Democratic candidate running against Gohmert for Congress, spoke next.
He called the passing of Ginsburg a moment that would live in the hearts of Americans for years to come.
“Yesterday is going to be another one of those days just like 9/11, where a year from now, five years from now, 20 years from now, somebody’s gonna ask you where you were and what you were doing the day that Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away,” Gilbert said. “You know, never I think in our history has a Supreme Court justice left the type of legacy that could live on way beyond their years. But she has and she will. Her opinions and her dissents will live on into infamy in the halls of justice.”
He mentioned McConnell and his comments regarding the passing of former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and said “I’m not sure if Mitch McConnell needs to have an ‘R’ behind his name, or an ‘H’ behind his name for hypocrite.”
“But today is not about politics,” Gilbert said. “Today is about honoring a woman who had the courage, had the tenacity and had the will to stand up not only for women but for all people and remind all of us that this country is here because of us, by us and for us, and not for anybody else.”